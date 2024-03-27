BBNaija: Chizzy Announces Arrival Of First Son

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chizzy Francis has announced the arrival of his first child with his wife.
New Telegraph recalls that the former BBNaija season 7 housemate tied the knot with his lover at a traditional wedding in Anambra State in November 2023.
Taking to his verified X handle on Tuesday, March 26, Chizzy announced the good news to his fans and followers.
According to him, the family welcomed a bouncing baby boy.
He wrote, “I asked God for a princess but he gave me an heir to the throne.”