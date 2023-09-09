BBNaija: Chichi Opens Up On Childhood Trauma, Depression, Fight With Phyna (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chichi has shared her emotional childhood experiences, reasons she went into stripping, and her sour relationship with her once closest friend, Phyna.

Chichi who spoke in an interview with the renowned Media Personality, Chude Jideonwo became emotional as she recounted a challenging upbringing marked by experiences that no young girl should endure.

Speaking on the programme, Chichi recalls how she went into depression and trauma which led her to become a stripper.

The reality TV star also spoke about her fight with BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna during the reunion show.

According to the reality star, she endured physical and sexual abuse and also highlighted the profound hardship she faced during her childhood.

Chichi said, regarding her profession as a stripper, she explained that her journey into that field was influenced by a series of deeply personal events that shaped her life.

However, she expressed her belief that many Nigerians might struggle to comprehend or empathize with her unique story.

She also added that after the BBNaija reunion, she fell into depression and misery, due to the outcome of the event. This distress led her to deactivate her social media accounts, as she believed that the reunion was orchestrated to tarnish her brand.

In relation to her legal action against Phyna, Chichi clarified that her fellow reality star had made several damaging allegations against her, prompting her decision to pursue a lawsuit.

She said, “I have gone through things a girl child shouldn’t go through. Just think of anything in your head, I have gone through that. I have seen it all, physical abuse, sexual abuse and all.

There is nothing that I have gotten that anyone gave me for free. The only thing I got for free is Big Brother Naija, cause I don’t know how it happened but I just thank God, because nobody ever saw something good in me even when I was a child.

A lot of things happened, that’s why I went into stripping, but a lot of people wouldn’t understand, because Nigerians aren’t ready to relate to my story.

After the reunion, I was depressed. I deactivated my Instagram, and even now I am on and off because it’s not easy for me.

After the reunion I was in a miserable state because I felt I went there to be destroyed, to be rendered useless – my brand and everything”.

