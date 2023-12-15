BBNaija: Chichi Mocks Phyna Over ‘Wig-Renting’ Allegation

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chichi has taken to his social media page to mock her colleague and former friend, Phyna, over wig-renting accusations.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a vendor, DBeauty Mogul, called out Phyna, for refusing to return a “rented” wig after the agreed period has expired.

Reacting to the allegation in a post on her official page, Phyna debunked the allegations, stating she doesn’t know the vendor and has never spoken to this vendor, tagging her as a clout chaser.

However, Chichi who has a long never-ending beef with Phyna, has taken to her X page to post a shady message, referring it to Phyna.

She wrote, “Hi loves, wigsbyella sells luxury hair at affordable rates, and we are still on sale. Patronise my hair brand and stop doing borrow pose. I love you all.”

Taking to the comments section, an X user, @mhiz_bonita, wrote, “Now I believe you are so obsessed with Phyna.”

Chichi replied, “How will I be obsessed with someone who rents hair? Make it make sense, hun. She even prices the rent rate.”