BBNaija: Cee-C Gossips With Ilebaye About Tolanibaj, Prince Intimate Relationship (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cee-C has been captured on camera revealing some secrets about Tolanibaj and Prince’s intimate relationship.

In the late hours of Sunday, Big Brother introduced four new housemates to the house including Prince, Kim Oprah, Omashola, and Lucy following the eviction of Kiddwaya.

Speaking about the new housemates, Ebuka revealed that the housemates have been added not to win the grand prize but to stay as Biggie’s guests.

However, a few hours after Cee C and Tolanibaj clash over Neo.

Following the clash, Cee C could be seen telling Ilebaye Tolanibaj’s bedroom moments with Prince Nelson, saying Tolanibaj said their bedroom moments were not up to her expectations.