BBNaija Boring Without Me – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has expressed interest in joining the Big Brother Naija reality show while criticising the organisers for failing to include him.

In a video shared via his Instagram story, Portable boasted about his fashion sense, street credibility, and star power, insisting that his presence would have added excitement to the current season of the show.

He singled out only one housemate, Imisi, as having any notable style, while dismissing the rest as lacking charisma and fame.

“Big Brother, una never invite me. Make una give me money make I join Big Brother. If una wan make this season sweet, una for put me. All of them no get swagger, them no blow. Only one person wey I know for there na Imisi,” he said.

“Big Brother, I’m a fashion designer and stylist. I’m a street king. I dey everywhere I want to dey, and I chill anywhere I want to chill.

“I am a star. I have a Chevrolet, I have a Benz. I don go America, London. I get fans. Invite me,” he added.