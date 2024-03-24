BBNaija: Bella Sparks Breakup Rumour With Sheggz

Former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Bella Okagbue has sparked breakup rumours with her reality star boyfriend, Sheggz Olusemo after deleting all his photos and videos from her page amid the claim of being obsessed with him.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Bella recently documented her trip to the UK just to join her boyfriend.

The reality star has also been faced with allegations of being obsessed with her boyfriend and how her entire content revolves around him alone.

However, her recent approach has given reasons to doubt the stability of their relationship.

An inspection on her Instagram profile revealed the absence of pictures featuring Sheggz and the only remaining post of him is a sponsored one, which she moved from her Timeline to her reels.

Meanwhile, Sheggz still maintains pictures of them together on his Instagram page.

However, it would be recalled that he did not publicly congratulate Bella on her recent renewal endorsement deal with Royal Hairs.

Bella’s action has sparked conversations online, with some expressing hopes that the couple won’t go their separate ways.

Speculations as Bella deletes all photos of Sheggz from Instagram;

Ceec Ceec said, “Bella is so obsessed with Sheggz. Once a man notices you are so into him, he will frustrate you.”

Junik Preiz wrote, “I’m not a hater, I honestly don’t want Bella for Sheggz. I wish this girl would cut off that relationship so that a better Odogwu would come for her.”

Joy Omotayo noted, “So that long epistle on Twitter yesterday was because of him. So he dey….it’s well.”

Pep Intern penned, “We can’t accept this. Sheggz must marry her.”

B3rants opined, “She signed a new deal, she wants to trend. My own Bella can never leave Sheggz.”

Morenny reacted, “I promise you nothing happened. It’s been a long they trended.”

4gas Cute Eventz wrote, “Fans with overpressure. Yes I love it. Let them go private and be coming out once in a while”.