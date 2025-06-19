New Telegraph

BBNaija Announces Date For ‘No Loose Guard’ Reunion Premiere

The organizer of Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv show has announced the date for the premiere of its season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ housemates reunion.

The organiser made the announcement in a now trending post on Instagram ahead of its season 10 edition in July.

Sharing a photo featuring the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, alongside some of the housemates, stated that the reunion will be premiered on Monday June 23 2025 by 10 PM.

The organizer noted that the reunion will come with new energy and drama as the 2024 housemates return with heightened emotions.

The statement reads; “Old beef, New energy, New drama. You favorites are coming in hot. #BBNaijaReunion starts on 23 June at 10:00pm. Set your alarms”.

Also, the BBNaija 2025 season would be premiered on July 20, after the reunion of the 2024 ‘No Loose Guard’ participants.

Tags:

