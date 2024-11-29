New Telegraph

BBNaija: Angel Refollows Ex-Boyfriend After Breakup With Soma

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith has refollowed her former boyfriend, Papi Foresythe.

New Telegraph reports that Angel refollowed his ex months after her breakup with her colleague, Soma.

A check on her Instagram page showed that the duo had refollowed each other.

This new development has sparked reactions on social media with many speculating the possibility of a reunion.

New Telegraph reports that Angel and Soma started dating in Big Brother’s house during the 2023 ‘All-Stars’ edition of the show.

