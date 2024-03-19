New Telegraph

March 19, 2024
BBNaija: Angel Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Soma

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith has reacted to the rumour making rounds that she and her colleague, Soma have broken up.
This is coming after Angel unfollowed Soma and he also edited his birthday message to her on Instagram, yanking off “love”.

Reacting to the rumours via her verified X handle, Angel claimed that those fuelling it were bullying her, noting that he has been suffering cyberbullying since 2021.

READ ALSO:

She noted that even if they have broken up, fans should respect their decision, especially as they are not fighting each other on social media.

She wrote, “You guys have been bullying me since 2021, for no reason. Even the things you guys accused me of are untrue. I still haven’t said a word. You don’t like me, I have heard, I’m a bad girl, I have heard. Honestly shut the hell up.

“Even if we broke up, so????? If that were the case? Did you see us dragging ourselves online, you people are in relationships you can only tell God about and you have the audacity. Idiots.”

