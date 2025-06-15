New Telegraph

June 15, 2025
BBNaija: Angel Narrates How He Survives Car Accident

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season three housemate, Angelthebrand, has taken to his social media page to give thanks to God for life after he survived a car accident.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Angel narrated the ordeal while showing off his damaged BMW car.

Speaking further, he appreciated God for sparing his life in the accident.

He said, “Last night I almost lost my life in an accident which damaged my car severely. Luckily, I got out without a single scratch, but sadly, the car was not so fortunate. God has chosen to spare my life, and I am eternally grateful. I just want to say thank you, Lord!!!”

