BBNaija AllStars: Pere, Other Male Housemates Plot To Set Ilebaye Up For Third Strike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has planned with his fellow male housemates to set Ilebaye up for a third strike in order to get her disqualified.

The ongoing BBNaija’s All-Stars shows video sighted by New Telegraph captured the moment Pere and Seyi were instigating and conniving with other male housemates over Ilebaye.

Following the plot, another video emerged on social media where male housemate Ike was seen scattering Ilebaye clothes and personal stuff on the floor of the toilet.