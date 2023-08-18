BBNaija AllStars: Pere, Other Male Housemates Plot To Set Ilebaye Up For Third Strike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has planned with his fellow male housemates to set Ilebaye up for a third strike in order to get her disqualified.
The ongoing BBNaija’s All-Stars shows video sighted by New Telegraph captured the moment Pere and Seyi were instigating and conniving with other male housemates over Ilebaye.
Following the plot, another video emerged on social media where male housemate Ike was seen scattering Ilebaye clothes and personal stuff on the floor of the toilet.
It was also surprising to see Ilebaye walk out of the situation by reacting to the scandal that was made to her clothes after Angel woke her up to see what has been done to her clothes.
Amidst her calmness towards what had been down to her clothes, Pere was seen conniving and instigating other male housemates; Ike, Seyi and Kidwaya to set Ilebaye up for another strike so she can be disqualified from the house.
It would be recalled that Big Brother already issued Ilebaye two strikes after her physical encounter with Cee-C and Doyin a week ago.
