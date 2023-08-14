BBNaija All Stars:Rita Dominic, Vee, Jemima Osunde React To Uriel’s Eviction Jury

Uriel’s eviction on sunday has caused controversies among viewers including celebrities with the likes of Actresses Rita Dominic, Jemima Osunde and BBNaija former housemate Vee has reacted to the decision of the jury over the eviction of Uriel.

The eviction didn’t sit well with a lot of people as many people have reacted differently to the jury’s decision on evicting Uriel from the Big Brother Naija house even though she had more votes than Seyi.

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress has taken to her Twitter page to complain about how unfair the jury were in their decision.

Jemima Osunde also expressed her disappointment in the organizers of BBNaija for allowing Uriel to be evicted when she was not support to.

Vee has also taken to her page to drag Laycon for saving Syi over Uriel. She also tweeted;