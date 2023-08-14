BBNaija All Stars:Rita Dominic, Vee, Jemima Osunde React To Uriel’s Eviction Jury

Uriel’s eviction on sunday has caused controversies among viewers including celebrities with the likes of Actresses Rita Dominic, Jemima Osunde and BBNaija former housemate Vee has reacted to the decision of the jury over the eviction of Uriel.
Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress has taken to her Twitter page to complain about how unfair the jury were in their decision.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija: Moment Frodd Shares News Of His New Born Daughter (Video).
- BBNaija All-Stars: Again, Jury Save Seyi To Evict Uriel.
- BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Evicted From Reality Show.
Jemima Osunde also expressed her disappointment in the organizers of BBNaija for allowing Uriel to be evicted when she was not support to.
Vee has also taken to her page to drag Laycon for saving Syi over Uriel. She also tweeted;
This isn’t fair.
— Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) August 13, 2023
Imagine our judiciary actually using a jury system in Nigeria.
The country will just finish kpata kpata.
As in, the remaining 2% were managing will go down the drain.
— Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) August 13, 2023
WHAT?! I go beat that Laycon Walai
— VEE. (@veeiye) August 13, 2023