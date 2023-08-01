BBNaija All-Stars:I Regret Having Venita As My Family Member – Neo(Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Neo has revealed why he regretted having Venita Akpofure, who is also a housemate on the All-Stars show, as his family member.

Neo made this known while having a conversation with fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo, saying his cousin, Venita is not a straightforward person.

He, however, revealed that he did not nominate his cousin, Venita during immunity nomination, but instead nominated Tolanibaj.

Speaking further, he explained that he did not want to leave himself with no allies in the house and that Venita had more people on her side, including Mercy, Frodd, Ike, and Seyi himself.

He added that if he had voted for Venita instead of Tolanibaj, he would have been left with no ally.

However, this has sparked a lot of debates, as many online viewers supported his claims, while others questioned his loyalty to his cousin.

@Julia reacted: “How can somebody say this about their own relative.”

@Chioma Blessy Ndefo said: “Family is family.”

@Gracie Boison said: “Neo never say that about family especially on tv.”

@Ebere_25 commented: “You people should rest abeg. Is Venita a good person?”

@Nwachinemere reacted: “The same Venita wey Dey side am.”

@tolukboy1 commented: “Venita won’t be happy hearing this outside the house oh.”

@favourmudia commented: “Neo is a wicked guy, Ilebaye disrespected your sis because of you.”

@anitabjohnsonanit said: “This Neo is a very bad person.”

@marfunky reacted: “See Neo they even talk bad about his sister, what a family.”

