BBNaija All Stars:Adekunle Apologise To Venita, Sings For Her Alongside Other Housemates(Video)

A rare video of Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Adekunle could be seen alongside other housemates, Angel, Pere, Soma And Neo singing to Venita.

New Telegraph recalls that Venita and her love interest Adekunle were engaged in a heated argument which got them separated from each other.

Adekunle accused Venita of controlling him as a man and always dragging him into the filth in the house, and also Venita Akpofure was seen in the early hours of yesterday shedding tears as she lamented to a fellow housemate, Kim Oprah about the negativity fed to her love interest, Adekunle by an evicted housemate, Seyi.

In the late hours of yesterday, Adekunle gathered some of the housemates; NeoEnergy, Angel, Soma, and Pere to sing alongside him and ask for forgiveness from Venita so they can come back again as couples.

