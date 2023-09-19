BBNaija All-Stars: Zaaki Azzay Slams Venita Over Defamatory Comment On Benue Men

…demands apology from Venita, Big Brother

Hip hop music exponent, songwriter, and music producer, Zaaki Azzay, has demanded a public apology from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure for “defaming” Benue people, especially the Tiv Nation.

Venita has been under fire following her statement in the reality show that “Tiv men give their wives to visitors for entertainment purposes.”

Reacting in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, the veteran musician and TV presenter demanded that Venita and ‘Big Brother’ should apologize, and if they can’t apologize, then Venita should prove it.

“What we want is that she has to prove it; if her husband once offered her to his visitors, we want to know. We know for sure that one thing that a Tiv man does not play with is his wife. He guides his wife jealously.

“Apart from that, I heard it as a rumour, and I have gone through the history, I have asked elders, and I have asked questions. I don’t know who brought out that story.

“But for someone like her who was once married to a Benue man, to make that statement. If she had not been married to a Benue man before, we could just let it go as a joke. I also think that Big Brother should have cautioned her. You can’t destroy a tribe or a certain group of people because you’re in ‘Big Brother’.

“When somebody says something in a bar or when the person is drunk, it is understandable; but when you’ve been married to a Benue man and you go to the most popular platform and say it, it is an issue.

“So, demand an apology from both Benita and Big Brother show organizers. If they can’t apologize, then Benita should prove it to us. Let her tell us when and where it happened. We need an explanation.

“I am saying we because I am speaking the mind of the entire Tiv people,” he said.

According to him, he has to say something about this because it’s of great concern, and a lot of people have been calling and asking him, “What’s going on? What am I doing about it? And from almost all the celebrities from the Northern part of the country to top politicians who are in government even right now as we speak.

You know why the issue is alarming is because people have cracked jokes about such things before. It’s not as she is the first person who said it, but now coming from a woman who was once married to a Benue woman; and for her to go to a popular platform like Big Brother reality TV show, and make that kind of comment, is sad.”