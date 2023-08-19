BBNaija All-Stars: You’ve Two Daughters, Behave Like A Mother – Doyin Tells Venita (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David on Friday got into a heated argument with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya which later escalated when Venita got involved and was called a bitch and a mother of two.

The drama started after Biggie televised Ike’s act like a movie for the housemate to watch, and also the discussion Pere, Ike, Seyi and Kiddwaya all said about Ilebaye.

While the show has ended, Kiddwaya could be seen walking toward them to have a conversation, which made Doyin more upset, resulting in name-calling by degrading him.

Doyin referred to Kiddwaya as ‘an audit’ without any response from him. Eventually, she ended her statement by calling Kiddwaya a bitch.

Right after her statement, Venita stepped in and asked who Doyin was referring to as a bitch.

Doyin, who was visibly angry, replied that she wasn’t referring to Venita initially, but now that she had interfered, she was a bitch.

She continued to rant and use harsh words towards Venita for intervening, advising her to change her ways and act responsibly as a mother of two, considering she is a mother herself.

Doyin’s statement to Venita attracted the attention of people who have shared their opinions in the comments.

See some reactions below:

@kene_jo: “Grown ass men, sitting down to talk about a 22yr old girl” That sh*t hit me. The fact that they sat somewhere planning and doing all that nonsense…Smh. Disappointed.”

@EstirahK: “Same Doyin who can’t wait to call Illebaye names d moment dey have any issue? Abeg abeg abeg at least Venita didn’t make Baye catch a strike, Doyin should look in d mirror for all d names she is calling Venita.”

@mrizzystores923: “Doyin is not even speaking for Baye. It’s just a way of trashing Kidd anyways.”

@BigLala001: “See this hypocrite dey shout unnecessarily like say na she holy pass for the house.”

@Xilvha: “Nawa but when Seyi says her parents nor train am well she wan cry that. Na so she opens her mouth like fish wey they chop feed.”

@Sean720466: “Give it to her hot hot. Even Mercy said women should work together and even as HOH couldn’t say anything to Ike or warn him not to try again. Women supporting women indeed, this thing can’t happen to guys because the Bro code exists, we must gist our guys.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/assistantebukaa/status/1692635740306629115?s=46