BBNaija All-Stars: Why My Relationship With Chizzy Didn’t Work – Doyin (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin Esmeralda David has openly disclosed the reasons why her romantic relationship with her co-Level Up reality TV star, Chizzy failed.

It would be recalled that Doyin and Chizzy were known to be in a relationship due to their passionate bonding in the last Season 7 edition entitled “ Level Up” which aired in 2022.

After the show ended, Doyin during her post-show interview in 2022 candidly shared her musings on the likelihood of embarking on a romantic journey with Chizzy.

But during the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars show, Doyin while having a conversation with her fellow housemates, Cross and Ilebaye, stated that she and Chizzy had their differences in handling conflicts.

She further divulged that she prefers her men to exude an aura of subtlety and calm, expressing her reservations about Chizzy’s loudness, which she found to be too boisterous for her liking.

She also said she was trying to change him to be a different person which he’s not.

According to her, Chizzy really liked her a lot, but their relationship couldn’t work. This difference in what they wanted from each other ultimately led to their breakup.

She said, “I don’t like my men loud, he was too loud, I like them mysterious, it was too much for me and I couldn’t do it.

“He told me that he liked me so much but it couldn’t work because I want him to be a different man and he was right”

