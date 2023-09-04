BBNaija All-Stars: Why I’ll Never Nominate Ilebaye For Eviction — Doyin

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David has disclosed why she will never nominate her former best friend, Ilebaye for eviction.

New Telegraph recalls that after Sunday’s live eviction, housemates seem to be shaken up as they discuss possible nominations.

Neo, however, reached out to Doyin, who is the week six Head of House (HoH) on Monday afternoon, suggesting that they should put up Ilebaye’s name for possible eviction.

In response, Doyin declared her love for Ilebaye, saying she will never put up her name up for eviction, because of her love for her personality.

She said, “I no fit ever nominate Baye for this house; that’s the truth. I like her.”