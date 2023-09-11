BBNaija All-Stars: Why I Want Venita, Ilebaye Evicted – Doyin (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David had bluntly opened up on why she would want her colleagues, Venita and Ilebaye to be evicted from the show.

New Telegraph recalls that ahead of the Sunday live eviction show, Doyin was asked during her diary session by Big Brother to name housemates she would love to be sent packing from the house.

The reality star emphasized the personalities of her colleagues, Ilebaye and Venita pouring out her heart about both housemates who come off to her as bothersome in the house.

Doyin named Ilebaye whom she tagged as the most manipulative housemate, playing both housemates and viewers.

She added Venita, describing her as a mean and troublesome housemate who has nothing to offer but trouble.

She said, “I’m struggling between Venita and Ilebaye. Venita as I’ve always said is a mean girl and I don’t like mean people who antagonise others. I don’t like people who feel, ‘If I’m not cool with you, let other people not be cool with you,’”

She added, for Ilebaye, “She had played one of the most dangerous games in this house. She chooses herself over anybody. She would play anybody even if you are the one holding her hands.

“She’s very manipulative, and tells lies; she knows what she’s doing. She fooled me, a lot of those in the house and Nigerians.”

She concluded by settling to have Venita evicted over Ilebaye whom she once had a friendship.

