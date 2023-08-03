BBNaija All-Stars: Why I Stopped Ilebaye From Bathing With Cross – Cee-C

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C has shared her reasons for intervening when she noticed Ilebaye was following Cross into the shower while naked.

Cee-C disclosed this while having a conversation with her fellow housemate, Seyi, noting that her decision to step in was because Cross was inebriated.

The celebrity lawyer maintained that Ilebaye went into the shower with Cross while he was drunk, which made her feel uncomfortable about the situation.

She also said she didn’t mind if such activity had happened before, but she took it upon herself this time because she felt Cross was drunk.

Throughout the night, Cee-C kept an eye on Cross to ensure he was safe. Her concern for his well-being prompted Adekunle to suggest that she should sleep on Cross’s bed if she was so worried about him.

However, Cee C firmly declined the offer, emphasizing that Cross is like a “brother” to her.

And also, Ilebaye referred to Cee-C as a “babysitter.” for taking care of Cross.

In her words: “E be like say I go stop all this play wey I dey play. Ilebaye followed cross into the shower naked. I was like ah ahnn when did this one start,

“If they wanna do this one tomorrow fine but tonight he is drunk. I stopped it and she called me a babysitter.”