BBNaija All-Stars: Why I Almost Took Voluntary Exit – Pere

Big Brother Naija( BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has opened up to why he almost requested for a voluntary exit from Big Brother following his altercation with Adekunle.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Pere and Adekunle got into a verbal altercation during the Head of House (HoH) game on Monday, August 14th, when the former accused the latter of “cheating.”

Narrating the ordeal to Biggie during his diary session on Tuesday Pere revealed that Adekunle gave him a small shove as he attempted to shovel sand into his trash can.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I was angry, and it made me feel the entire house was against me. I won’t let them win. The Pepper Dem faction and others didn’t want me to be HOH.”

“They’re scared. It’s like they enjoy the chaos and disorderliness, and they know that I’ll bring all that to a halt.

“I almost left yesterday. It took so much control to restrain me from doing something that’ll jeopardise my stay here.”