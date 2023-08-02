BBNaija All-Stars: Why Housemates Underestimates Me – Soma

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Somadina Anyama, also known as Soma, has claimed that his colleagues underestimated him by saving him from possible eviction during Monday night’s “Pardon Me Please.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Soma was saved from possible eviction after eight housemates including Angel, Uriel, Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Cross, Princess, Alex, and Seyi, nominated him.

However, while speaking with Big Brother during his diary session on Tuesday, Soma said the housemates saved him out of pity because they didn’t see him as a threat of being a winner.

He vowed to switch up his game and “knack” the housemate “Akpako.”

Soma said, “The housemates underestimate me. I like that they underestimate me.

“They feel they have read me. At a point in time, I will switch it up and knack dem Akpako. The game is getting interesting now.”