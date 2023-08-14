BBNaija All-Stars: Why Brands Refuse To Sign Dorathy Despite Being The First Runner Up – Seyi

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has revealed why brands have refused to sign ex-BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, who was a member of last week’s eviction jury.

According to Seyi, most brands do not want to be associated with Dorathy because of her romantic association with her fellow housemate, Brighto whom she performed oral sex on.

Seyi made this remark while having a conversation with Adekunle, Frodd and Venita on Sunday night.

Seyi also claimed that Dorathy admitted during the reunion that she performed oral sex on Brighto.

READ ALSO:

Seyi – “Una baby girl with the chest, what do you think happened after that reunion?”

Venita – “I don’t know.”

Seyi – “Did anybody know that anybody tested microphone in their season?”

Venita – “What microphone?”

Frodd – “Which babygirl with the chest?”

Seyi – “Dorathy. Na she talk say she test lord baelish microphone by herself, after that statement she made what happened to her? How many brands want to associate with that?”

Meanwhile, during the first live eviction, Dorathy, who was part of the Jury, saved Seyi from eviction.