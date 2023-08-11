BBNaija All-Stars: Why Bisola, Mike, Dorathy Choose To Evict Me – Princess

The first Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates to be evicted from the show, Princess has opened up on the reason she was kicked out of the BBNaija show by Bisola, Mike and Dorathy.

It would be recalled that Princess was evicted from the All-Stars show by the eviction Jury, which was Bisola, Dorathy and Mike, out of the three names that ranked lowest.

During Sunday Live Eviction Show anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Princess was evicted among the three lowest ranking housemates by the jury panel who are former BBNaija housemates.

According to the chart sighted by New Telegraph, Seyi Awolowo secured the lowest votes in last week’s eviction poll which automatically makes him the lowest-ranking housemate.

But due to the latest twist by Big Brother, former housemates are set up as the jury to decide the fate of housemates that would stay in the house and those who will leave.

However, Speaking in a recent interview with Hero Daniels, the evicted BBNaija housemate claimed that the trio unanimously chose to evict her on a ‘familiarity’ basis.

She said, “I became the scapegoat of another experiment, The jury. It really does make me wonder. It wasn’t based on fact. It was definitely based on familiarity. A lucky dip”, she said.

