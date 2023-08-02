BBNaija All-Stars: Who The Hell Is Cee C – Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere on Tuesday night lost his cool as he narrates what transpired between him and Cee C to Biggie during his diary session.

It would be recalled that Pere and Cee C lashed out at each other last week after she attacked him for not taking her side during her argument with fellow housemate, Alex Unusual.

However, in the cause of their argument, Ceen C asked Pere not to talk to her until the season was over. Even after Pere tried to speak to her a few days after their fight, their conversation did not end well.

In a new development, the former United States soldier cum actor spoke to Big Brother about trying to resolve issues with Ceec but she ignored him.

While explaining during her diary session, Pere lashed out and said, “Who the hell is Ceec, she should rest. I can’t be friends with such a person. And I’m disappointed in that person”.