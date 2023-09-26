BBNaija All-Stars: Whitemoney’s Managements Speaks On Vote Selling

Following the claim made by the evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Whitemoney that his team sold his vote leading to his eviction from the reality TV show, the management of the reality star has reacted to the allegations of betrayal.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Whitemoney during his post-eviction interview blamed his eviction on members of his team, saying he was betrayed by his handlers.

However, reacting to the claim in a statement issued via Whitemoney’s Instagram page, the management debunked selling the reality star’s votes to reduce his winning chance.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to Whitemoney’s interview with Hero Daniels currently trending on social media.

“In the interview, Whitemoney expressed his hurt over some unfortunate incidents, which included the hacking of his account twice and sabotage by a few sly persons he entrusted with tasks.

“Please, this is to notify the general public that Whitemoney’s statement was totally taken out of context.”