BBNaija All-Stars: Whitemoney Vows Never To Speak With Ilebaye Till The Show End (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Whitemoney has made a firm declaration never to speak with fellow housemate, Ilebaye again, following their recent clash.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Whitemoney lashed out at Ilebaye during an early morning music session, where Ilebaye on her part said she felt disrespected by Whitemoney.

The drama all began when Whitemoney took it upon himself to abruptly stop the music, which had been collectively chosen by the housemates for their wager.

Ilebaye who was using the music went to turn on the music, which was already turned off by Whitemoney, who also repeatedly turned off the music anytime she turned it on, this resulted in a disagreement between both housemates which later took a dramatic turn and led to a heated verbal exchange.

Whitemoney while narrating what transpired to his fellow housemate, Prince said that he had previously tried to reason with Ilebaye, urging her to lower the music’s volume.

However, his attempts were met with resistance as Ilebaye increased the volume once more.

Frustrated and determined to assert his authority over the situation, Whitemoney stood his ground in his decision but Ilebaye protested, saying, “Don’t force my hand, Whitemoney; I’ve been showing you respect.”

He described her character as uncalled and ill-mannered, blaming the housemates for enabling such attitudes from her.

He also said, “You will pet her to top five, you will pet her to winning and Nigerians are easily gullible and will not see this girl is intentionally doing something.”

He, however, vowed not to communicate with Ilebaye again until he leaves the house or until the end of the show.

His statement has garnered attention from individuals who have flooded the comment section to share their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

@tire-charity: “whitey and Seyi are very similar..always acting like those Nollywood chiefs.”

@Nma wrld: “You would watch baye from home….. from cooking strategy to dancing strategy. e no favour you.”

@akaamiis: “Abeg make we comot this wm frm this huz, wetin he dey feel like self.”

@Lonar: “See rubbish wey person who dey claim musician dey rap like a nursery school kid.”

@Giftyforreal: “white money pls don’t talk that small girl, Nigerians are voting pitying game.”

@Dhera: “Is that supposed to make baye lose any weight? this kitchen woman no go rest.”

@Andyvee: “we dont care as long as Omoshola and Prince you can keep your distance we dont care oo.”

