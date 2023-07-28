BBNaija All-Stars: Whitemoney Sets To Form Alliance With Mercy Eke To Win The Show, Check Out Hisone-on-one(Video)

BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney has proposed a personal fanbase alliance to his fellow housemates, Mercy Eke, who was also a winner in the season 4 “Pepper Dem” edition in a bid to see that they both make it to the last day.

Whitemoney who was seen having a one-on-one conversation with Mercy Eke stated that many housemates such as Cross, Angel, and so on are not happy with the fact that they are in the show.

Speaking further, Whitemoney suggested that both of them should cooperate in other to make it to the final day by not putting each other on eviction.

According to him, when Mercy Eke is up for eviction, his fans will vote for her and when he’s up, her fans will reciprocate.

READ ALSO:

Whitemoney highlighted that the above strategies will see them through to the end of the show.

However, Whitemoney’s proposal have stirred a lot of reactions from online viewers who shared their thoughts on the matter.

One @this_funmi wrote: “But he is saying the true the other housemates are not happy the winners are part of the show.. they should wait until they see phyna on Sunday ”

flexystacy wrote: “Na lie..you’re going home next week..nobody can save you.”

tessy_tehz wrote: “That’s a lie I watched this scene. Angel was talking about white money and it was all jokes but Mazi said he felt bad. Now he’s trying to form an alliance with mercy so he wants to twist everything

Cunning guy☹️.”

soothsayer_de2 wrote: “Mercy is smart,u better don’t believe…Angel and Cross can never say sh!t about Queen Mother, they’re quite the closest to her….”

legend.zino_ wrote: “WM Is actually very cunny !! In that conversation, Angel and Cross were just joking. in fact, it was Cross that started it that he is winning this season. Omo this white ehn.”

habibasani39 wrote: “You too dey gossip. You’re already a winner what again? For your information, you’re not winning again. Not even your kitchen strategy.”

Watch the video below: