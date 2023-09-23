BBNaija All Stars: Whitemoney Denies Asking Uriel Out

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, has denied proposing a relationship to Uriel Oputa as she claimed.

It would be recalled that Uriel after her eviction from the reality show in August, claimed that Whitemoney was hostile towards her in the House because he attempted to date her when they went on the show but she refused.

Reacting in an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Whitemoney maintained that he was never interested in a romantic relationship with Uriel. The hostess asked: “Were you ever romantically interested in Uriel?”

Whitemoney simply replied: “In capital letters, no!” He said he and Uriel met at a restaurant and got acquainted. Thereafter, she asked him to assist her with N100,000 which he did the next day, “I was led in my spirit to give her N100k just to support her.

In my mind, I said, this money is too small. But that was what I was asked to give in my spirit and I did it.” He maintained that he only approached Uriel with a business proposal after discovering that she was also a good singer.