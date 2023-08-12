BBNaija All-Stars: Whitemoney Composes Song For Frodd As He Welcomes Baby Girl (Video)

Following the news of the arrival of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Frodd’s beautiful daughter on Friday, fellow housemate, Whitemoney on Saturday composed a lovely song for Frodd minutes after the announcement.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Frodd after receiving the good news from Biggie in the Diary Room announced the successful delivery of his pregnant wife, Chioma to the rest of the housemates.

The birth of his child was first announced to him by Big Brother who called him privately into the diary room which he took with emotion as he burst out crying.

Moments later, he left and then returned to the house, where he first shared the news with a fellow housemate, Seyi who’s his close buddy in the house.

Several hours later, Frodd shared the joyous news of his daughter’s birth with his fellow housemates, who were genuinely thrilled for him.

However, after much jubilation in the house, it could be seen as Whitemoney singing with excitement, celebrating the wonderful news of Frodd’s recent addition to his family.

Concerned Nigerians have taken to the comments section to express their thoughts regarding Whitemoney’s heartwarming reaction to Frodd’s new baby.

See some reactions below:

@Vera: “Otamiemie master he did well..I was wondering why he wasn’t smiling when Frodd made the announcement not knowing he was even composing a song.”

@Adwoa_gracee: “Am I the only one noticing how my Cee c is happy for Frodd?? I thought Frodd said she’s not cool with him, or?”

@Sarah: “Make una rest everybody was happy for frodd what’s there not to be happy about? It’s good news ahhh.”

@Sweetest C: “is this the same Whitemoney that was carrying a serious face when Frodd announced the good news.”

@Fkz-Gqolish: “So nice to see him jamming to the new single the track will trend baby must get royalties when she’s a month old until that’s her song from WM ft Alex.”

@Adesiyan Babatunde Banji: “Normally whitemoney suppose take traditional singing seriously not the oda way ard.”

