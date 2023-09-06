BBNaija All-Stars: What Omashola Said About Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye – Venita

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Venita has revealed what Omashola said about fellow housemates, Ilebaye, CeeC, and Mercy.

It would be recalled that some fans have accused Big Brother’s guest housemates, Omashola, Kim, Prince, and Lucy of leaking information from the outside to housemates inside.

However, Venita Akpofure has confirmed such allegations during her diary session with Big Brother, as she disclosed that Mercy Eke was informed by former house guest and current Head of House, Omashola, that she, Cee-C, and Ilebaye are top contenders for the N120 million show’s grand prize.

Venita said: “Mercy informed me that she was informed about some stuff about outside.

She said, ‘I was informed that I am strong and Cee-C and Baye are strong housemates outside the House.”

Venita spills : Omashola told Mercy that Mercy, Ceec and Ilebaye are strong outside.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/hI7bDEbXiv — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) September 5, 2023