BBNaija All-Stars: What I’ll Do If Seyi Isn’t Evicted Tonight – Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her social media page to react to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi’s utterances about people’s daughters in Big Brother’s house as she reveals what she’d do if he doesn’t get evicted on Sunday.

Seyi has been making headlines since Saturday, August 19 over his statements which many find demeaning and inappropriate, coming from a grown-up adult with a child.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the housemate made remarks about his kids running trains on people’s daughters as well as other words which had sparked outrage online.

Reacting to Seyi’s comment, the movie star fumed saying the reality TV star needs to get evicted from the show.

According to her, if Seyi is not evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 20, she’d storm Biggie’s house herself to evict him from the house.

She wrote; “If seyi no go house today, I go find dt Big brother location go carry am myself”