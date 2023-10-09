BBNaija All-Stars: What Got Me Attracted To Mercy Eke – Pere

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has revealed what got him attracted to his colleague, Mercy Eke.

It would be recalled that Pere and Mercy Eke were among the All-Stars housemates who found love in the just concluded reality show as they found solace towards the end of the show.

Speaking in an interview with former Big Brother Titans contestant, Miracle OP, on Sabi Radio, on Monday, October 9, Pere said Mercy’s dedicstating thatod played a pivotal role in forging a connection between them.

He further explained that he observed that Mercy always read her Bible while they were in Biggie’s house and this left a lasting impression on him.

He said, “On her bed was a small bible; that night, I took a peak in the blue room and she was reading the bible.

“When you see Mercy, you won’t think she’s the type of person who is that spiritual with God. And every time, you see her praying every day.”