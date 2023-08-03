BBNaija All-Stars: We Would’ve Had At Least 3 Disqualifications By Now – Kiddwaya

The Head of House (HoH) of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars edition, Kiddwaya has disclosed that there would have been at least 4 disqualifications if the housemates were allowed to fight without interference from others.

Kiddwaya made this observation while discussing with his fellow housemates on Wednesday night, Adekunle, Pere and Ike.

His remark is coming after Ilebaye and Angel’s fight almost became physical after she cleaned off her nail paints with her feet balanced on Angel’s clothes box.

However, if it hadn’t been for the housemates who held them apart, there is a strong possibility that their argument may end in a fistfight.

After their fight, Angel vowed to leave the show as she laments how she despises everyone in the house.

Adekunle said: “Angel literally said yesterday that she is tired of this sh*t. I like, to take a voluntary exit. Leave. Stop complaining that you are tired.”

Kiddwaya postulated: “We might also have four disqualifications or at least three by now.”

Pere interjected: “If you don’t hold any of them [while they are quarrelling], they will fight.”