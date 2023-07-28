BBNaija All-Stars: Watch How Kiddwaya Chases Ilebaye Out Of His Bed

Minutes after BBNaija’s all-star housemates, Ilebaye and Tolanibaj engaged in a heated argument over Neo, Kiddwaya also chased Ilebaye out of his bed after she came to sleep beside him.

Kiddwaya’s reaction is coming 48 hours after he described her as red meat in the midst of hungry lions who need to be evicted from the reality TV show.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that after Ilebaye angrily left Neo and Tonibaj’s room to her room, she, however, didn’t lie on her bed, but on Kiddwaya’s who was also lying in his bed.

But when Ilebaye joined him, it appears that Kiddwaya was not in the mood for company at that particular time as he sent him out of his bed.

He asked her to leave so he can get some sleep. However, Ilebaye was adamant to sleep by his side and said that she cares about him that’s why she joined him in bed.

She then offered to sleep at the side edge, but Kiddwaya still insisted that she leaves the bed completely because he doesn’t want any problem.

Below are reactions trailing the video…

nuhmberry wrote: “lllebaye is giving too much room for disrespect tbh. She needs to carry herself better.”

hey.dee.xo said: “So embarrassing! This is not how to play this flirting script! They are supposed to want you not embarrass you”

nathasha_of_lagos asked: “Who is watching Doyin advising Baye I swear Doyin is smart intellectually”

rabeehayden opined: “If it was a guy doing this rubbish that she is doing you all would have started shouting se.xual harassment, and start calling multi-choice for disqualification.”

Watch the video below;