BBNaija All-Stars: Venita Opens Up On Relationship With Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has cleared the air on her relationship with a fellow housemate in the just concluded reality TV show, Mercy Eke.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, the reality star and Nigerian actress disclosed that she and Mercy are not friends.

Mercy and Venita were quite close before and during their stay in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars Show.

READ ALSO:

When asked about their relationship, Venita said “I was not friends with Mercy before the show. I do see her once or twice a year at shows or parties because we are not in each other’s circle.

“I was surprised at the narrative from fans that I betrayed my friend, Mercy Eke.

“I don’t wish her any ill, my hands are completely clear, my conscience is clear”.