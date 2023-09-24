BBNaija All-Stars: Venita Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure has been evicted from the ongoing season 8 reality TV show.

Following the nomination process on Monday, some housemates were up for possible eviction on Sunday, September 24 including Venita, Adekunle, Angel, Pere and Soma.

But during the Sunday live eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Venita’s eviction from the ongoing reality TV show.

READ ALSO:

During her eviction interview, Ebuka asked Venita about her relationship with Adekunle, asking if she was going to push forward the relationship outside the house.

In response, she disclosed that she wasn’t sure and that she prefers Adekunle to come out of the house so they can talk more about their relationship and decide if they want to take it to the next level.

She added that Adekunle already knows how she feels, adding that she’s afraid to say anything else and that time will tell.