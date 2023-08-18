BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Speaks On Most Challenging Phase Of Her Life Regarding Child Birth (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has opened up about a four-year-long condition that may hinder her from having children.

In a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, the reality star goes in-depth into her personal struggles in life.

She disclosed her life-challenging struggle with Amenorrhea — a medical condition characterized by the absence of menstruation during the reproductive years spanning puberty to menopause.

Speaking further, she described her condition as the most challenging phase of her life and highlighted that doctors had informed her that conceiving a child might not be possible.

She said, “Before I decided to embark on a health journey, I had health challenges. One of them was that I didn’t see my period for four years. And I remember going to the doctors in the UK, and they told me that there was a high possibility that I would never be able to have children.

“That time, my niece was two years old and I remember leaving the office thinking, ‘Oh! I will never be able to have a child.’

“I went into a state of depression. I was so depressed that I couldn’t watch kids on TV. I hated going past schools or parks because I would be reminded constantly that I may not be able to be a mother.

“So, it reached a point where I said, ‘Okay if I can’t be a mother, I would have my niece as mine.’ And that is why, till today, we (my niece and I) are very close because she looks at me as a second mother.”

Watch the video below …