New Telegraph

August 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel…

BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Speaks On Most Challenging Phase Of Her Life Regarding Child Birth (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has opened up about a four-year-long condition that may hinder her from having children.

In a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, the reality star goes in-depth into her personal struggles in life.

She disclosed her life-challenging struggle with Amenorrhea — a medical condition characterized by the absence of menstruation during the reproductive years spanning puberty to menopause.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, she described her condition as the most challenging phase of her life and highlighted that doctors had informed her that conceiving a child might not be possible.

She said, “Before I decided to embark on a health journey, I had health challenges. One of them was that I didn’t see my period for four years. And I remember going to the doctors in the UK, and they told me that there was a high possibility that I would never be able to have children.

“That time, my niece was two years old and I remember leaving the office thinking, ‘Oh! I will never be able to have a child.’

“I went into a state of depression. I was so depressed that I couldn’t watch kids on TV. I hated going past schools or parks because I would be reminded constantly that I may not be able to be a mother.

“So, it reached a point where I said, ‘Okay if I can’t be a mother, I would have my niece as mine.’ And that is why, till today, we (my niece and I) are very close because she looks at me as a second mother.”

Watch the video below …

Post Views: 46
Tags:

Read Previous

PANDEF Urges Tinubu Not To Dissolve Niger Delta Affairs Ministry
Read Next

BBNaija All Stars: Biggie Issues Ike A Strike Over Plan To Provoke Ilebaye