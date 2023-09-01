BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Reacts To Cee-C, Pere’s Clash

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) All-Stars housemate, Uriel has shared her opinion on the fight that ensued between Cee-C and Pere.

It would be recalled that Cee-C and a fellow housemate, Pere clashed on Wednesday morning over house chores and during the early morning meeting for housemates.

During the heated argument, Cee C didn’t only insult Pere, she also insulted his family and generations.

Reacting to the face-off between the duo, Uriel took to her Instagram page to share her opinion on the verbal altercation which had been trending on social media.

She, however, took Cee-C’s side and asserted that Cee-C’s response to being singled out was solely motivated by her sense of hurt and isolation.

Speaking further, she revealed that Cee-C actually has a good heart and that they had fun together while together on the show.