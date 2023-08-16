BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Gets Emotional Over Her Eviction, Expresses Regret For Voting For Laycon

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Uriel on Wednesday opened up about his Sunday’s eviction.

It would be recalled that the organizers have brought in former housemates, Laycon, Teddy A, and Diana as the eviction jury, to decide the fate of the next evictee.

However, Princess was the first to leave, chosen by a 3-person eviction jury consisting of Mike, Dorathy and Bisola during the first eviction show.

READ ALSO:

But, last week Sunday, August 13th, a different eviction jury was formed, leading to Uriel’s eviction announcement.

During an after-eviction interview, Uriel expressed her belief that it wasn’t her time to go and that she felt unfairly deprived of her opportunity.

She said: “I’m a very vocal person. I feel robbed, I feel that I was did dirty. I love everything big brother stands for but I feel like that particular section of having a jury is to me, what caused me to feel that it was not right, it was not fair I gave content.”

“I gave life to the show and I feel like it was very unfair. To be honest, I have no shame, I really regret voting for Laycon.”

“I feel like it was bad on the part of Laycon because I heavily campaigned for Laycon and I felt very very bad when I found out certain things.”

Watch the Video below:



“I totally feel robbed and I regret voting for Laycon” – Uriel Oputa#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/jTq3Ijgv5B — @ (@OneJoblessBoy) August 15, 2023