BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Evicted From Reality Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 housemate, Uriel has been evicted from the All-Stars edition of the reality TV show.

The Sunday live eviction show, held today, August 13, and hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu saw Uriel bid the Season 8 housemates goodbye as she make her way out of the house leaving 18 others to battle for the sum of N100 grand price.

Before her eviction, Ebuka introduced the presence of the eviction jury who are totally different from last Sunday’s eviction jury.

Today’s Jury includes Teddy A, a former housemate of the “See Gobe” season, Diana, a former housemate from the “Peper Dem Gang” season, and Laycon, who is a former housemate and winner of the “Lockdown” season.

This time around, the jury was given two names of housemates which ranked lowest, Uriel and Seyi. The Jury were however given a black envelope showing both names of the housemate, in which they are to pick just one housemate to be evicted.

While they deliberated, with their final verdict Uriel happens to be the selected housemate to leave Big Brother’s house.

Uriel also participated in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija and hails from Imo State, Nigeria.

She is a singer, songwriter, and businesswoman.