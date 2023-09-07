BBNaija All-Stars: Uche Ogbodo Drums Support For Mercy Eke Amid Gang Up

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo on Thursday drummed support for Mercy Eke, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate and former winner of the “Pepper Dem” Season 4 following gang up of some housemates against her.

It would be recalled that Mercy Eke has received a tremendous amount of criticism from her fellow housemates in the house in the past days.

The reason for the gang up is because housemates are of the opinion that Mercy is already a winner in her season and should not win the prize money a second time.

Following the gang up, housemates who have been devising ways to get her out of the competition, are Soma, Neo, and Cross as they discussed the latest strategy.

Cross allegedly discussed the notion of causing disputes between Mercy and the other female housemates in order to divide her fanbase.

Reacting to this, Uche Ogbodo, took to her social media page to express her support for Mercy.

She said, “Omg! The gang up is too much! No no no! At this point, Mercy Lambo has to win this show!

“What has she done, poor girl! Abeg Lambo for the 120m.”