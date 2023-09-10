BBNaija All-Stars: Tolanibaj Unfollows Neo After Romantic Kiss With Ilebaye

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has unfollowed his love interest, Neo Akpfure on Instagram after he and Ilebaye kissed passionately on the reality show on Saturday night.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj had fought with Ilebaye over Neo while she was on the reality show and after her eviction, Neo and Ilebaye become very close again and they finally shared a kiss last night after dancing together at the Saturday night party.

Fans have expressed concerns over Neo and Tolanibaj’s relationship on social media since the clip of his intimate moment with Ilebaye went viral.

Many even concluded that Neo has his heart interested in Ilebaye more than the way he feels for Tolanibaj while they are together.

Moments later, it was noticed that Tolanibaj unfollowed Neo.

A check on Tolanibaj’s Instagram page, on Sunday morning, revealed that she no longer follows Neo.