BBNaija All-Stars: Tolanibaj Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo, better known as Tolanibaj has been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Tolanibaj eviction makes her the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija house since the show started in July.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced her exit from the house during the live eviction show, without the use of an eviction Jury.

It would be recalled that Big Brother announced the dismissal of the eviction jury from this week’s eviction after Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee, were announced as the last jury which they unanimously saved Tolanibaj from being evicted and nominated Kiddwaya.

READ ALSO:

Kiddwaya got 1.95 per cent votes, while Tolanibaj had 2.03 per cent.

Upon Kiddwaya’s eviction, he said: “Honestly, that house is crazy, came back to make some new friends, I am grateful to be here and wish them all luck. I have lots of projects coming up. My fans will get to see a lot from me soon.”