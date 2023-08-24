BBNaija All-Stars: Tolanibaj Declines Neo’s Request To Quit Relationship (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has made the audacious decision to denounce Neo Akpofure’s decision to call their relationship a quit.

Their Neo-Tbaj relationship doesn’t appear to be going down any soon as long as Tolanibaj and her partner are willing to navigate the turbulence.

The relationship between these two has been fraught with turmoil.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday Neo Energy threatened to end their relationship, as he feels constantly being embarrassed by his partner over several rifts with other female housemates for the sake of their relationship.

Neo took Tolanibaj to the bathroom to let her know his recent feelings about the relationship.

He explained to her how tired and overwhelmed he felt with situations surrounding their union, and he wanted to quit.

Speaking about their relationship, he said; “I’ve been thinking about life situations recently. So I was thinking I should just back off”

Tolanibaj in disapproval said: “I think this is one amongst the many few obstacles that we’re going to overcome. You said you’re going to quit, you’re not quitting at all”.

Watch the video below: