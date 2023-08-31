BBNaija All-Stars: Tolanibaj Addresses Backlash Of Her Relationship With Neo

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Tolanibaj has openly expressed her desire for a break from men while addressing a throwback tweet about ‘women carrying men on their head.’

Tolanibaj made her intention known in a statement posted via her X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, August 31.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj and Neo were love birds in the Big Brother All-Stars shows, even though they never formally acknowledged their romantic relationship.

Tolanibaj has also had a confrontation with other female housemates in an attempt to prevent them from pursuing her man, Neo.

However, a fan has dug up an old tweet of Tolanibaj where she criticized women who carry men on top of their heads, making her a laughing stock for doing exactly what she criticized.

Her old tweet, “You women will just carry men on top your head,”

In response to the old tweet that was dug up by a fan, Tolanibaj wrote, “Hehe! Did I tweet this? Awwwn cute. I need a break from men. My heart is too sweet for games,”

Despite the note, netizens continued to see her as a laughing stock while many continued to judge her for her actions on the show.