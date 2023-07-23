BBNaija All Stars: There Will Be No Boy Drama – Cee-C

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 housemate, Cee-C who was unveiled as the first housemate on the All Stars edition of the reality TV show has said there will be boy drama this season.

New Telegraph recalls the Cee-C was a former housemate of “Double Wahala, season 2 who had a bitter-sweet romantic relationship with actor, Tobi Bakare while they were in the house.

Their bitter-sweet relationship ended while in the show and did not take off even after the reality show ended. The actress rounded up the season as the first runner-up as Miracle ended up winning it.

Speaking to Ebuka on stage after being unveiled on the reality show, Cee-C stated that she’s got her eyes on the N120m cash prize and she’s got no time for boy drama.

She also said that she believes she will win this season.

