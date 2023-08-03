BBNaija All-Stars: Team Bold Wins Week 2 Wager Task

Wednesday night saw Team Bold won the week two wager task as the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates battles to win the Guinness presentation.

The task tagged ‘Black Shines Brightest’ presentation, involves the housemates in groups of four displacing their creativity and eloquence.

However with creativity and enthusiasm, Team Bold which consists of Mercy Eke, Soma, Cee-C, Venita and Ilebaye won the game.

New Telegraph recalls that Guardians of the coins and Mavericks won the first arena game of the season tagged “The Great Debate” last week.

Soma was in Team Guardians of the coins, while Venita, Mercy, and Ilebaye were in The Mavericks last week.