October 2, 2023
BBNaija All-Stars: Tacha Throws Shade At Mercy Eke Over Ilebaye Win

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem” housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has thrown a subtly shade at Mercy Eke after Ilebaye Odiniya emerged as the winner of the All Stars season.

New Telegraph recalls that during the “Pepper Dem” season, Mercy and Tacha had their nasty altercation on the show, which made the duo split up, resulting in Tacha’s disqualification and Mercy Eke’s triumph as the season 4’s victor.

However, as a result of Tacha’s disqualification, many people were of the opinion that, if the fight had not happened Tacha would have won her season.

But it seems Tacha has since harboured resentment at Mercy following her emergence as the winner of their season.

Following Mercy Eke’s defeat in the All-Stars show, Tacha threw a subtly shade at Mercy Eke while congratulating Ilebaye, for her win.

Tacha added that she doesn’t stand a failure, hence why Ilebaye won.

“Lol, my girl brought HOME!! I no fit support who no go win!! Ilebaye money!!! Baye money!! Pure entertainment. Mehnnn

Are we clear now???
Point proven yessss!!!”.

