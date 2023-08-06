BBNaija All-Stars: Tacha Predicts Her Top Five Finalists

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem” housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has predicted her top five finalists in the ongoing “All-Stars” edition of the reality show.

The former reality star who is not participating in the show gave the prediction on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

According to her, she said, Cee C, Alex, Cross, Angel, and Mercy Eke would be among the season’s five finalists.

READ ALSO:

She said: “I have to name my top five. Who will be in my top five? I’m trying to not be wrong. I’m trying to be right.

“Definitely, Cee C will be in my top five. I’m seeing Alex in that top five. Alex, you’ve to play your game, and you’ve to play well. I’m seeing Cross in that top five. I’m seeing Angel in that top five, and I’m seeing Mercy in that top five.

“I mean, don’t blame me if I’m listing four females in that top five, because the girls in that house are really strong. So, don’t be surprised if it’s four girls and just one man standing in the top five.”